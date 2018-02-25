Mauricio Pochettino Reveals What He Said to Serge Aurier After Foul Throw Nightmare

By 90Min
February 25, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed what he said to Spurs right-back Serge Aurier after the Ivorian committed three foul throws against Crystal Palace on Sunday - reportedly the most in a single Premier League game. 

The Argentine joked that he would put his players on an intensive throw-in training regime this coming week, and laughed as he said that he told Aurier that he could be 'sacked' for not making his players practice throw-ins. 

"We missed a practice during the week!" he said in his post-match press conference. 

"We are going to practice every day, I promise you and I promise our fans too because I'm sure they are very disappointed. I think the first he was a little bit upset and tried to put the ball quickly into play, and then maybe made a mistake. 

"You know it was probably a little bit too much pressure from the referee, similar to Dele. When Dele does something he gets the focus, it was the same with Serge with the ball. I promise everyone that we are going to practice, every day!"

Asked if he spoke to Aurier after the game, he said: "Of course! I said to him, you are going to get me sacked because it looks like we are so bad, we don't practice throw-ins!"

Spurs won the game 1-0 thanks to a late strike from Harry Kane, heading home in the dying minutes to break open a stubborn Palace side at Selhurst Park. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now