Mauricio Pochettino Reveals What He Said to Serge Aurier After Foul Throw Nightmare

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed what he said to Spurs right-back Serge Aurier after the Ivorian committed three foul throws against Crystal Palace on Sunday - reportedly the most in a single Premier League game.

The Argentine joked that he would put his players on an intensive throw-in training regime this coming week, and laughed as he said that he told Aurier that he could be 'sacked' for not making his players practice throw-ins.

"We missed a practice during the week!" he said in his post-match press conference.

“I said to [Aurier] ‘you are going to sack me!’ It looks like we’re so bad, we don’t practice throw-ins!” — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) February 25, 2018

"We are going to practice every day, I promise you and I promise our fans too because I'm sure they are very disappointed. I think the first he was a little bit upset and tried to put the ball quickly into play, and then maybe made a mistake.

"You know it was probably a little bit too much pressure from the referee, similar to Dele. When Dele does something he gets the focus, it was the same with Serge with the ball. I promise everyone that we are going to practice, every day!"

Asked if he spoke to Aurier after the game, he said: "Of course! I said to him, you are going to get me sacked because it looks like we are so bad, we don't practice throw-ins!"

Spurs won the game 1-0 thanks to a late strike from Harry Kane, heading home in the dying minutes to break open a stubborn Palace side at Selhurst Park.