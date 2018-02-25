Milan Striker's Agent Meets With Rossoneri Officials to Discuss His Client's Future

AC Milan striker Andre Silva's agent has been in talks with club officials over the striker's future, with his client having made an indifferent start to life at San Siro.

The Portuguese youngster joined the Rossoneri last summer from Porto for €38m but has only scored six goals, all of which have come in the Europa League.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

His poor form and lack of playing opportunites have led to reports of a move away from the club already, with Arsenal and Everton having been linked this year and a Chinese club having made an offer for him.

As reported by Calciomercato, Silva's agent Jorge Mendes has been speaking with club officials about the player, and it is though that he would be interested in securing him a move to the Premier League after a hard time in Italy.

There is, of course, a chance that Mendes was only enquiring about getting his client more game time - since he's only been handed five league starts since his move.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Before his move, Silva was viewed as one of the most promising young players outside of the top five European leagues, and he'll certainly be hoping for the chance to remind everyone of that tag going forward.

The 22-year-old hit 21 goals in 44 games for Porto last season, and has 11 goals in 18 caps at international level so evidently, the talent is there.

Arsenal and Everton signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Cenk Tosun respectively in January, meaing there may no longer by any interest from either club going forward.

