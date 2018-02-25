PHOTO: West Ham Defender Patrice Evra Reveals Nasty Injury Suffered in Liverpool Defeat

West Ham endured a torrid afternoon at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool ran them ragged, winning 4-1 with a scintillating attacking display that leaves the Hammers fighting for their Premier League lives.

Patrice Evra's day was painful in more ways than one, as he was on the receiving end of a committed challenge from Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Evra completed the full 90 minutes, but revealed afterwards that Alexander-Arnold's challenge had inflicted a nasty wound on his leg.

The former Manchester United defender was booed throughout by the Liverpool fans for his part in the Luis Suarez racism case in 2011.

Suarez was banned for eight games after being found guilty of racially abusing Evra during a game between Liverpool and United. Suarez continued to deny the allegations and refused to shake Evra's hand during the next meeting between the two clubs, furthering the bad blood between them.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Evra also courted controversy during his time with Marseille, where he kicked a spectator for "ridiculing" him while he warmed up before a Europa League match against Vitoria Guimaraes. He was banned from competing in UEFA competitions for the remainder of the season, and his contract was subsequently terminated by the club.

At 36 years of age, Evra is no longer the defender that he once was and it showed at Anfield. Emre Can, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored for Liverpool as they outclassed David Moyes' team, whose only consolation came from Michail Antonio.

The Hammers travel to Swansea in their next Premier League match.