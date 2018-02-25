Watford Manager Javi Garcia 'Very Proud' of His Side After Late Victory Over Everton

Watford manager Javi Garcia was full of pride and praised captain and goalscorer Troy Deeney as the Hornets defeated Everton 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

A poor and scrappy game saw the hosts come through against the Toffees with a smashing goal on the 80-minute mark. Substitute Stefano Okaka released the ball for Deeney, who took a light touch before hammering the ball home past Jordan Pickford into the top corner. It was a much needed moment of sublime quality in a lacklustre game.

The win lifts Watford into the top half of the table in tenth place, one place and one point behind Everton.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

"It's a very big win today. I want to thank our supporters. I'm very proud of our team today - we played a very, very good match. We did many other things like more possession, more shots on target but it was a very difficult game because Everton had chances too," he expressed post-match.

"Troy Deeney is the captain. He's very important on the pitch and off the pitch. We worked hard in the whole match, but in the good moment for us we took advantage and scored.

We had more shots on target in the game. We knew it would be a tough match and it was tough," he shared.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Garcia, who replaced Marco Silva as manager in January 2018, made vital substitutions early in the second-half which changed the dynamics leading to the eventual goal. Stefano Okaka was brought on and provided the assist for Deeney.

"It was the right moment, when we changed in the second half, taking off Roberto and Richarlison, and bringing on Kiko and Stefano.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Stefano worked - and all the players worked - to help us get the three points," Garcia explained.

Gerard Deulofeu was replaced in the victory against his former side with an injury in the 63rd minute.

"I don't know what happened. He's feeling pain in his right foot and we'll have to see," Gracia said.

Watford now face West Brom at home next week and will be hoping to secure another crucial three points.