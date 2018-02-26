Antoine Griezmann Targets Winning Every Game This Season After Stunning Sevilla Victory

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is looking for his side to win every single one of their remaining matches this season, as Los Rojiblancos aim to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona, and create some distance between themselves and bitter rivals Real Madrid at the same time.

Griezmann and Co. put in what Diego Simeone has described as their best performance of the season against Sevilla on Sunday evening - beating the Champions League side 5-2 away from home, with Griezmann himself netting a hat trick.

And now, after securing a stunning win, and picking up 22 points from the last possible 24 in the Spanish top flight, the French striker has called on his teammates to maintain such incredible form.

“Our aim is to win all of our remaining matches,” Griezmann said after the win, according to Football Espana.

“We want to continue on our current path, keeping up this level of performances and seeing where it takes us, but we want to win all of our remaining matches.

“It is always nice to score goals but the most important thing is the level of the team performance which allowed us to push on to win three points.

“Sevilla often go into attacking situations with a lot of players, so it was important we combatted that.”

As well as performing in La Liga, Atletico have also progressed into the last 16 in the Europa League. The Spanish side face Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow in a bid to make it to the quarter finals. A Europa League triumph at the end of the season would perfectly tie up a strong debut season in the Wanda Metropolitano.