Arsenal Star Admits He's 'Open to Everything' & Hints at Departure in Search of First Team Football

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has stated he will assess his future with the club this summer if his first-team chances continue to be restricted to only cup appearances.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just 13 showings so far this term, including the Gunners' 3-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, and has only recorded 20 minutes of Premier League action while playing second fiddle to mainstay Petr Cech - who himself has come under criticism in recent times.

Despite this campaign being his fourth with the north London side as the club's backup custodian, the Colombia international has admitted to Birmingham Live that if his long-term future does not offer assurances, he will be forced to look elsewhere in the upcoming transfer window.

David Ospina and Claudio Bravo in the same match. The magic of the Carabao. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 25, 2018

He said, via the Birmingham Mail: “I am open to everything. Today I give everything for Arsenal, I like to be successful here, but you start to contemplate every alternative depending on each situation.

“I still have a contract, but as I say, I always like to have more opportunities, to have more continuity in the squad as every goalkeeper needs.

“Today, I am sharing my position with an excellent goalkeeper in Petr, but he knows that I like to play and I know he likes to keep playing, we have this competition between us, I just like to have continuity, I will think about the future at another moment.

“Today I live day by day, I don’t like to say anything about the future, but I will make the most of every each training session and every moment at Arsenal.

“The manager has his reasons for deciding who does or does not get to play. Our position as goalkeepers is a very complicated one because you have less opportunities, in the team there is just one player who plays in that role, and who gets the support. I always try to do my best.

“Mistakes can happen but those mistakes (that the goalkeeper makes) are more visible to everybody, but I keep working, making the most of every opportunity that I have.

I’m hearing Arsenals goalkeeper David Ospina completed more passes (39) than Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere & Mesut Özil today #AFCvMCFC — knighty (@LeonKnight_) February 25, 2018

“When I speak to Wenger he always tells me that he trusts me. I will keep demonstrating my skills each time I get to play, in every training session, and I will keep waiting for my opportunity that I have been waiting for, and I will make the most of it, as I did in my first year at Arsenal.

“As I always say; for me to be part of Arsenal was and is a dream come true. When I used to think about it, it seemed so far away. I was able to materialise it, and that's why I like to do my best, to be outstanding at Arsenal.”