Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Borussia Dortmund host Augsburg at the Signal Iduna Park on Monday night, knowing that secured only a win will do for die Schwarzgelben in their fight for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Dortmund head into the game full of confidence after they secured their place in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday with a 1-1 draw away to Atalanta. The returning Marcel Schmelzer scored the all-decisive goal in the game, and the German will be hoping to start against Augsburg on Monday as he looks to get some game time under his belt.

⏱️ FT Atalanta 1-1 Dortmund (Toloi 11' — Schmelzer 83') #ATABVB



Well, that was close! Schmelzer saves Dortmund with a late equalizer, sending @BVB into the last 16 of the #EuropaLeague. pic.twitter.com/Elt6awlBg2 — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 22, 2018

As for the visitors, they currently sit eighth in the league and after a disappointing home defeat to Stuttgart last weekend, the Fuggerstädter will be looking for a better result on Monday.

Classic Encounter

Dortmund welcomed Augsburg to the Signal Iduna Park in the 2012/13, and with the title race in full flow die Schwarzgelben knew that they couldn't afford any slip-ups if they were to retain their crown of Bundesliga champions.

The game got off to the best possible start for the home side as Julian Schieber opened the scoring with just half of the first period gone. The goal didn't seem to faze Augsburg, and they responded brilliantly with two goals before half-time, one from Daniel Baier and the other from Kevin Vogt.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Dortmund came out of the traps quickly in the second period and they soon had their equaliser again coming from Schieber. The goal seemed to wake the home side up and they soon had the lead with Neven Subotic surprisingly getting his name on the score-sheet.

Robert Lewandowski sealed the win in the dying seconds of the game, and Dortmund ran out 4-2 winners.

Key Battle

Set Pieces

Dortmund have been dreadful at defending set piece situations this season, the most recent occurrence coming in the draw against Atalanta in mid-week when Roman Burki failed punch led to the Serie A side taking the lead.





As for Augsburg, they are the set-piece experts in the Bundesliga. With Philipp Max supplying the likes of Caiuby, Augsburg have become a real-threat from dead-ball situations.

Philipp Max: Has registered more assists (10) than any other defender in Europe's top 5 leagues this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/FSSspW2Nt5 pic.twitter.com/S9pdSvCn9I — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 7, 2018

This key battle will undoubtedly be a massive factor in the game, as if Dortmund fail to stop the opportunity of a delivery into the box then they could be on the end of a surprise home defeat.

Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Jeremy Toljan and Raphael Guerreiro are both doubts for the game after picking up knocks. Julian Weigl is available for selection after the midfielder sat out the mid-week draw in Italy through suspension.





Augsburg

Daniel Baier is suspended for the match after picking up a red card. Both Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and Alfred Finnbogason are doubtful for the game with injury.

Potential Lineups:

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Burki - Piszczek, Akanji, Toprak, Schmelzer - Castro, Dahoud - Schurrle, Gotze, Reus - Batshuayi.

Augsburg (4-2-3-1): Hitz - Framberger, Danso, Hinteregger, Max - Moravek, Khedira - Heller, Koo, Caiuby - Gregoritsch.

Prediction

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

After recent wins in the Bundesliga and securing their place in the last 16 of the Europa League, it is hard to look past a win for Dortmund.





Confidence seems to be slowly creeping back into the side and a comfortable win over Augsburg is expected on Monday.





Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Augsburg