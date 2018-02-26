Former Brighton & Watford Manager Oscar Garcia Taken to Hospital Following Injury From Toilet Roll

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Oscar Garcia was taken to hospital for treatment last night after being hit in the face by a toilet roll (yep, you read that correctly) during Olympiakos' trip to PAOK on Sunday.

Oscar was left with an internal lip bleed after receiving a hit to the face from a launched bog roll, in the lead up to kick off at the Toumba Stadium.

The Greek Super League match was subsequently postponed after the Olympiakos officials opted to remove their team from the pitch in protest. More violence later occurred outside of the stadium after the match was called off, according to reports.

Hosts PAOK could now receive a points deduction following the incidents on Sunday night. Currently sitting two points clear at the top of the table, a points deduction will hugely affect the title race. And with Olympiakos only six points behind in third place, PAOK could find themselves with a fight on their hands to win the league.

Oscar only took charge of the Greek side last month, but has knowingly had a colourful managerial career. The former Barcelona star has taken charge all over the world and has stumbled across many different challenges.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The 44-year-old had two spells in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv. After leading them to their first league win in ten years, he first left due to personal reasons. The Spaniard spent a season at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he guided them to the Championship playoffs.

Oscar also spent time in England with Watford, before health issues arose. He then went on to manage Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and Saint Etienne in France, before taking over at Olympiakos.



