Gary Neville Destroys 'Disgraceful' Arsenal Trio Following Carabao Cup Final Defeat to Man City

Former Manchester United defender turned Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has laid into Arsenal trio Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil after their disappointing defeat Manchester City on Sunday evening.

The Gunners were completely outplayed by Pep Gurdiola's Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, and towards the end of the 3-0 loss, it was clear to see that Arsene Wenger's players had given up.

And this was picked up straight away by former United right-back Neville, who decided to tear apart the players walking around the pitch as the game drew to a close:

“Look at Ramsey, he’s walking. Xhaka is walking. Özil is walking. Don’t walk. Don’t walk at Wembley. Run. Look at Ramsey & Xhaka, look at them walking back, central midfield players.” Neville began.

“They’re an absolute disgrace. Walking on the football pitch at Wembley. Ramsey, Xhaka, they’ve given up. They’re a disgrace. At least City are playing properly.”

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The fact that Arsenal had almost handed over the trophy to Manchester United's bitter rivals City may have made things even worse for Neville, who went on to suggest that the three players in question aren't good enough for the club they represent:

“These Arsenal players have been given far too many chances over these past few years and they’ve shown us they’re not good enough. Wenger’s faith in them has been too great.”

Having relinquished the EFL trophy, been knocked out of the FA Cup, and sitting sixth in the Premier League table, it seems that Arsenal's only hopes of a cup triumph this term is in the Europa League - a competition in which their star striker is ineligible for.