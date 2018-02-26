Inside Source Reveals Why Yannick Carrasco's Move to Juventus Fell Through During January Window

Juventus were reportedly priced out of a deal to take out of favour Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco away from the Wanda Metopolitano over January, according to reports in Italy.

The speedy winger was the Biancoeri's priority target in the winter transfer window, but Atletico simply asked for too much money.

While there was a lot of interest in Carrasco over the winter from top European clubs - including the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain as well as Chelsea and Bayern Munich - it seemed that Juventus looked the most likely to land the Belgian, who has fallen out with Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

However, according to Fabrizio Romano in Calcio Mercato, Juventus had offered Los Rojiblancos to loan Carrasco until the end of the season, with either an obligation or option to buy in the summer. But the Spanish heavyweights refused - demanding an up front fee and nothing else.

This proved to costly for the reigning Serie A champions, who eventually missed out on the 24-year-old.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Instead, it now seems that the wide man will head to China, in a €30m wove that will see Carrasco earn €10m plus bonuses throughout his contract with Dalian Yifang.





The recently promoted Chinese Super League side have been in existence for only eight years, and are looking odds on to rescue the former Monaco star from his Madrid hell.

The asking price was simply way too high for the Old Lady, who are already in the process of finding the funds to permanently sign on-loan Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa.