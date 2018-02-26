'It's War': PSG Ultras Send Warning to Real Madrid Ahead of Second Leg Champions League Clash

Paris Saint-Germain's ultras have warned Real Madrid that they must prepare for a "war' when they arrive in Paris for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash which is due to take place on the 6th of March.

Adrien Rabiot gave the Ligue 1 table-toppers the lead shortly before the break at the Bernabeu in the reverse fixture, before a second-half brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal from left-back Marcelo secured an eventual 3-1 victory for Los Blancos.

Le @Co_Ultras_Paris à la rencontre de nos joueurs avant le double Classico !



🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS

With flags, flares and banners, the PSG fanatics indicated their readiness for the return leg in Sunday's 3-0 win over arch-rivals Marseilles at the Parc des Princes and, despite needing to secure a minimum 2-0 victory, they remain confident of progressing to the Champions League's quarter finals.

Last Thursday, members of the Collectif Ultras Paris group were invited to PSG's training ground in an apparent attempt to motivate the players ahead of the crucial matches to Marseilles and Real Madrid.

"Allons chercher une septième boule de cristal..." #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/wg3o3UZ6Mo — Collectif Ultras Paris (@Co_Ultras_Paris) February 26, 2018

Their efforts seemed to have worked against their French rivals and the ultras will be hoping for a similar result when they next face the La Liga giants, as one fan explained to Le Parisien (via Marca): "We want the people of Real Madrid to feel what it's like to come to Paris."

"We invite everyone to arrive to the stadium early with their shirts and scarves. We will create a fantastic display and boost our players."

The French champions may have to claw back Real's two goal advantage without star player Neymar, however, after the Brazilian suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's victory over Marseille.