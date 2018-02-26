Olivier Giroud Reveals His Arsenal 'Regret' & His Unfinished Business in Premier League

In January, Olivier Giroud swapped red for blue after the Frenchman left Arsenal for London rivals Chelsea. Giroud spent five-and-a-half memorable years at the Gunners, where he won three FA Cups and bagged over 100 goals.

But of course, after spending so long at a club he has grown to love, Giroud has revealed that he has some regrets about what he missed out on achieving as an Arsenal player. Namely, he wishes he had won the Premier League title.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking to SFR Sport in an interview with William Gallas, another man who also played for both Chelsea and Arsenal in his career, Giroud revealed the one bit of business he left unfinished at the Gunners.

"A regret? I have one and it is not difficult to guess," said Giroud (via the Metro). "I do not know if we can really call it a regret but I have a little taste of unfinished business because I really wanted to win the Premier League with Arsenal."

"It does not erase five-and-a-half years like that but I repeated it often enough: it was my goal. After [all], it's not over, I'm still in the Premier League, now I’m in Chelsea."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Antonio Conte Claims Chelsea Face Strong Challenge to Finish in the Top 4 Following Man Utd Loss)

Giroud signed an 18-month contract with Chelsea on deadline day of the January window for a reported fee of £18m. It was well reported that the Blues were in search of a tall target-man to work as cover for Alvaro Morata. Chelsea were linked with Edin Dzeko, Andy Carroll, and even Peter Crouch, but eventually sealed a move for the 31-year-old Giroud.

While Manchester City looked to have run away with the Premier League title this year, Giroud hopes its not too late for him to win the title with his new club: "For this year, I think the title is gone but next year we will hold great ambitions."





"I still have this desire to win before stopping even if I still have good years in front of me."