Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has suffered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle, the club announced Monday.

He was carted off the field during the second half of Sunday's game against Marseille.

Neymar was crossed up with Marseille midfielder Bouna Sarr before falling and awkwardly landing on his ankle.

PSG will play Real Madrid March 6 in the second leg of their Champions League matchup.

Neymar has scored 29 goals in 30 games.