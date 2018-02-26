PSG Announces Star Neymar Suffers Fractured Metatarsal, Sprained Ankle

Neymar was carted off the field during the second half of Sunday's game against Marseille.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 26, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has suffered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle, the club announced Monday.

He was carted off the field during the second half of Sunday's game against Marseille.

Neymar was crossed up with Marseille midfielder Bouna Sarr before falling and awkwardly landing on his ankle.

PSG will play Real Madrid March 6 in the second leg of their Champions League matchup.

Neymar has scored 29 goals in 30 games. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now