Patrick Cutrone 'Happy for Important Win' Over Roma as Young Striker Nets 14th Goal of the Season

Milan continued their fine run of form with a 2-0 victory over Roma in their last match. The Rossoneri remain undefeated since the turn of the year and are now on a run of five consecutive wins in all competitions.

New manager Gennaro Gattuso has really got Milan ticking, and this 2-0 win over Roma has brought Milan in closer contention for a European spot come the end of the season.

It has also proven to be a breakout year for 20-year-old Milan prodigy Patrick Cutrone. The young striker and Milan academy graduate netted the second goal on the night to seal victory over Roma, taking his tally up 14 goals in all competitions this term.

Five consecutive wins for AC Milan, who remain unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions. 💪⚽️#UEL pic.twitter.com/ifVTKAaFtz — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 25, 2018

Cutrone is being tipped for great things at Milan and was speaking to 'Serie A Live' after their big win: "I am so happy, it is a huge win for us and a very important one indeed," said Cutrone (via Calcio Mercato).





Cutrone has been touted as the next Filippo Inzaghi, and Milan are preparing to tie down their rising star to a new long-term contract. While the striker is in fine form himself in his first full professional season, Cutrone credits manager Gattuso for bringing this team together and getting results.





Cutrone added, "Rino [Gattuso] is really attached to this group of players and we are now a very united group. We are now showing everyone that we are a good squad."

Kylian Mbappé • 16 • is the only U20 player to have scored more goals across all competitions than Patrick Cutrone • 14 • this season.



🔴 6 Serie A goals

⚫️ 4 Europa League goals

🔴 2 Europa League quali goals

⚫️ 2 Coppa Italia goals



Grande Cutro! pic.twitter.com/iIbWSgFKlT — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) February 25, 2018

Milan are seventh in Serie A, but are now just seven points adrift of a Champions League place and their bitter local rivals in fourth place, Inter Milan. The Rossoneri will face-off against Inter in their next league game, but firstly face the second-leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final with Lazio.

"First we will think about our big Coppa Italia game on Wednesday against Lazio and after that, we will focus on the derby game against Inter Milan," said Cutrone. "We want to reach the final of the Coppa Italia, that would be a nice achievement."