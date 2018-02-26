PHOTO: Roma's Radja Nainggolan Loses Tooth in Clash with Milan's Franck Kessie During 2-0 Defeat

Roma's Radja Nainggolan lost one of his teeth after the Belgium international clashed with Franck Kessie in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Milan.

The incident occurred in the opening minutes at the Stadio Olimpico when the two players jumped for the ball. Footage appeared to show Kessie accidentally catching Nainggolan in the face with an elbow.





The Giallorossi midfielder was down for some time receiving treatment he appeared to lose a front tooth following the incident. He was, nevertheless, able to carry on playing but could not prevent his side losing the match.

Speaking of the incident, Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco revealed, as quoted by the Sun, that the midfielder was left feeling dizzy after the challenge, saying: "Nainggolan went off without a tooth and was feeling a little dizzy."

It was, nonetheless, an excellent away performance from Milan - who are set to face Arsenal in the Europa League's round of 16 - and the extra three points mean Gennaro Gattuso's side are now just six points off fifth placed Roma.

The hosts had the better of the opening exchanges but wasted a number of half chances. The Stadio Olimpico was then stunned in the second half when Milan starlet Patrick Cutrone latched on to Suso's cross and tucked home under Allison to give the visitors the lead.





The home side pushed for an equaliser but Davide Calabria's 74th minute strike secured the Rossoneri's first win at the Stadio Olimpico since 2011 and keeps alive their faint hopes of Champions League qualification.