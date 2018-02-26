Trolled: Arsene Wenger Hilariously Mocked By Fourth Official During 3-0 Carabao Cup Final Defeat

During the 3-0 loss to Manchester City in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, Arsene Wenger questioned the lack of added time after Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Vincent Kompany scored to dismantle Arsenal's hopes of winning a domestic trophy this season.

If this embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Premier League leaders wasn't bad enough for the Frenchman, he received a cheeky reply from the fourth official after quizzing about the lack of added time.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Wenger felt there wasn't enough stoppage time added on and quizzed the fourth official about this during the final minutes of his side's embarrassing showing, receiving quite a cheeky reply.

Wenger revealed, via the Telegraph: “When I said ‘Why do you not give more time?’ he told me ‘Why do you want more time?’ I told him: ‘It's not down to you to judge how long is the time, if you want or not, give a normal [amount of] added time’.”

After some shocking defending from Shkodran Mustafi allowed Sergio Aguero to open the scoring in the 18th minute, two strikes in the space of seven second half minutes from Kompany and Silva put the game out of reach for the Gunners as City cruised to the final whistle.

The cheeky reply from the official didn't go down too well with the Frenchman as he told the fourth official that it is his job to add the correct amount of time and not guess in an incident that probably dampened the Arsenal manager's mood even further.





The fact remains that if there was to be more added time the only team that looked likely to score was Manchester City, as Arsenal looked toothless throughout the 90 minutes.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The defeat adds to Arsenal's stuttering form of late, having recently lost at home to Ostersunds FK in the Europa League, as their struggle to qualify for the Champions League continues.

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Thursday when they welcome City to the Emirates in a clash that could serve as revenge for the humiliating defeat on Sunday.