'We Understand Each Other': Coutinho Claims Relationship With Messi is Improving After Maiden Goal

Phillippe Coutinho has said that he is already starting to form a telepathic connection with Lionel Messi on the pitch, after the Brazilian playmaker scored his first league goal in Barcelona colours.

The former Liverpool star scored a trademark goal in the Blaugrana's 6-1 demolition for Girona on Saturday and even set up his former Anfield teammate Luis Suárez late in the first half.

Coutinho admitted that he was having to work hard to understand Barcelona's style of football and even heaped praise onto Ousmane Dembélé, who has had an injury-hit campaign in Catalonia.

Coutinho & Dembele start against Girona tonight. First time Barça's two record signings have started the same game. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) February 24, 2018

"Leo [Messi] is amazing. He fooled everyone with his goal," Coutinho said after the game (quoted by Sport).

"It's incredible how good he is. Each game we understand each other better, with him, with Suárez, he's very important for us. Bit by bit, I'm learning and I have a lot of work to do.

"Barcelona play unique football. Dembélé is a great player, I'm sure that with time and work we will learn [how to do it here]. We want to do the best we can."

2 - Philippe Coutinho’s first goal for Barcelona was assisted by Luis Suarez (vs Valencia in Copa del Rey) and Philippe Coutinho’s first assist was scored by Luis Suarez (vs Girona in La Liga). Connection. pic.twitter.com/ghnBMUqcD7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 24, 2018

The 25-year-old left Liverpool in January for over £100m and has been impressive during his short time in Barcelona.

Coutinho has now been directly involved in three goals for the club since arriving last month and looks set to secure a La Liga winners medal this season - with the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey also up for grabs.