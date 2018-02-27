Alexander-Arnold Claims Liverpool Teammate 'Links the Whole Team Together' After Blistering Form

Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken of his admiration for Reds teammate Roberto Firmino, stating: "He is priceless to us."

Firmino has scored six goals in his last eight appearances for the Merseyside team, but Alexander-Arnold has been speaking to the club's official website about how the Brazilian brings more than just goals to the side.

With 22 goals and 12 assists, it is clear the Brazilian has been very influential in the final third for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, but the English right-back feels his teammate deserves credit elsewhere too.

“He's a very special player. I think he's definitely underrated in terms of the recognition that he gets.

“I think he links the whole team together," said Alexander-Arnold.

The young Liverpool star goes on to speak of how Firmino fights for the team all over the pitch and has so much determination to succeed.

“Most of the time you see him past the halfway line, tracking back and making tackles. Sometimes he overdoes it, but in a good way. I suppose he doesn't have to do it, but he's willing to do it for the team.

“You don't really see that from an all-round No.9. It just shows his hunger to win. I think that's a big part of it.

“He wants to win, he's a born winner. I think that's very important if you want to make it in this game. You've got to have that drive to win. He's got a lot of that,” he continued.

19-year-old Alexander-Arnold also praised the team as whole, claiming that he believes that as long as the defence do their job at the back, the attackers will keep getting the goals up front to pick up the points.

“I think the defenders know if they can put that solid foundation down then the attackers will go and do their job every week.

“Everyone is playing their part in the results. The manager isn't putting the same team out every week and it shows that there's such good squad depth at the minute," said the England U21 star.

