Arsenal Planning for Future Without Arsene Wenger as Shortlist of Potential New Managers Identified

Arsenal are preparing for life without Arsene Wenger and have identified several coaches as potential replacements come the end of the season, the Independent have reported.

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim and former captain Mikel Arteta are among the managers in consideration.

Wenger's position will reportedly be reviewed at the end of the season after more concerns were raised following Sunday's 3-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The manner of the defeat and Arsenal's lack of any challenge in the Premier League has led to contemplation from the club's hierarchy.

Missing out on the Champions League for a second successive season could see Wenger's position under further threat.

The Gunners are sixth in the Premier League and their best hope for a return to Europe's elite competition appears to be via success in the Europa League.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has also facilitated chief executive Ivan Gazidis's off-field "catalyst for change", and could reluctantly accept that Wenger's two-year contract be cut short.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Future managers are, according to the Independent, being "constantly assessed". Jardim has emerged as a candidate after impressing with Monaco, leading the club to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

But he is under contract until 2020 and Monaco are likely to be reluctant to allow him to leave.

Arteta, meanwhile, is currently assistant to Pep Guardiola at City and has no managerial experience. But he is highly regarded at the Emirates after his spell there as a player.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

So too is Thierry Henry, who has admitted he would be interested in the "dream job" should he be considered.

Arsenal have also been linked with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, Germany's World Cup-winning manager Joachim Low, and Paulo Fonseca of Shakhtar Donetsk.