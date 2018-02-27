Bayern Munich Winger Kingsley Coman Set for Several Weeks Out After Sustaining Ankle Injury

Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman is set for several weeks out after sustaining an ankle injury over the weekend.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury in Saturday's 0-0 against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, leaving Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes to confirm the injury to the former Juventus and PSG man after the game.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "He sustained an injury to his ankle. He rolled his ankle, it has to do with his capsule. He has big problems but his ligaments are okay. We'll have to see how it develops over the next few days."

Now that Coman has undergone surgery on his ankle injury, his return date is unclear, although hopes to be fit to be in contention for the France squad at this summer's World Cup.

(You may also be interested in Bayern Munich Coach Heynckes Heaps Praise on Thomas Muller & Claims There is No One Else Like Him)

The Frenchman has been an integral player for Bayern Munich this season with his pace and direct dribbling down the left hand side, especially after the return of former manager Heynckes

Netting seven goals and providing eight assists in all competitions this season, Coman's absence will be a huge loss for the side as Bayern remain on course for another treble of league, DFB Cup and Champions League, after winning the treble under Heynckes in the 2012/13 season.