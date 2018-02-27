Chelsea Put Thibaut Courtois Contract Talks on Hold as Real Madrid Monitor Situation

Chelsea are expected to delay contract talks with Thibaut Courtois amid interest from Real Madrid, the Evening Standard have reported.

The Belgian goalkeeper had claimed that negotiations would be carried out in February but that does not appear to have been the case with just one day of the month remaining.

Instead, it is expected that his future will not be decided until after Chelsea's key games against Barcelona in the Champions League and Leicester in the FA Cup next month.

Lots of Chelsea fans losing patience with Courtois and I can see why. Club given him Cech’s place, moved Lollichon aside and world record contract offer for a keeper. Now he needs to make his mind up #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 22, 2018

Courtois' current deal is set to expire in just over a year and the Blues are determined to secure his long-term future.

Interest from Real Madrid has increased the pressure on the Premier League champions to complete negotiations with Courtois.





Los Blancos are said to be readying a bid in the summer if the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has not signed on at Stamford Bridge.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Courtois made his 27th Premier League start of the season on Sunday as Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United. It left Antonio Conte's side in fifth but Courtois insisted after the game that a place in the Champions League places is still a realistic aim.





"It stays the same, it is tough," he told Chelsea's official website. "City are obviously far away but for the second, third and fourth spot there are five teams so it will be hard until the last match of the season.





"But I think we have enough quality as we saw on Sunday and we showed it against Barcelona. I think we are a very good team but there are some other good teams around us as well."