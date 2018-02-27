Chelsea Ready to Offer Club Record Salary to Belgian Star in Order to Fend Off Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea are hoping to persuade Eden Hazard to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge by offering an extension worth £300,000-a-week, according to report from the Daily Mail.

The Belgian superstar has been persistently linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months, although the Blues are desperate to keep hold of the 27-year-old with the incentive of a lucrative new deal.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Hazard's current deal runs out in 2020, but Chelsea hope that a new contract that could see the former Lille man earn in the region of £300,000-a-week will be enough to see Hazard stay at the reigning Premier League champions.

The former PFA Player of the Year has been in impressive form for Antonio Conte's side this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions.

104 – Eden Hazard has had a hand in 104 goals in the Premier League for Chelsea (67 goals, 37 assists) – only Didier Drogba (159) and Frank Lampard (237) have been involved in more for the club. Icons. pic.twitter.com/aM0wiqSx2b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2018

It comes as no surprise then that Zinedine Zidane is keen to bring Hazard to Real Madrid this summer, hoping that his dazzling displays could light up the Santiago Bernabeu and revitalise Los Blancos for next season.

Hazard however isn't the only Chelsea player that Zidane and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on, as Thibaut Courtois is also being peaking the interest of the La Liga giants in what could be a very busy summer for them.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

With Chelsea currently fifth in the Premier League, the cups appear Chelsea's best chance of silverware this season, which could go along way to deciding the futures of Courtois and especially Hazard.

Following Premier League games against Manchester City and Crystal Palace, Chelsea face Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, before an FA Cup quarter final against Leicester City.