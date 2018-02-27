'Cream of the Crop': Mourinho Praises 'Amazing' Willian Prompting Renewed Transfer Speculation

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for Chelsea winger Willian following Sunday's 2-1 win over the reigning champions at Old Trafford; a game in which the Brazilian had given the visitors a first half lead.

Willian was one of few Chelsea players who continued to perform for Mourinho in the difficult months prior to the Portuguese manger's dismissal in December 2015, and has been in fine form in recent weeks as well - his strike against United was his fourth in the last three games.

United have even tracked Willian with a view to a possible transfer approach since Mourinho was hired in 2016, and that doesn't appear to be off the table given his reaction to the player:

"Do you want to talk about Willian? Top, cream of the crop, he's amazing," he told ESPN Brasil (quotes via Independent).

And with Willian in the heavily fancied Brazil squad at this summer's World Cup in Russia, Mourinho expects the country to do very well.

"In his national team there are no bad players. [Brazil manager Tite] is really good with huge club experience. You guys [Brazil] will do great things in Russia."

United were in the market for a winger last summer and for a long time looked set to sign Croatian international Ivan Perisic until they were left unable to agree a price with Inter.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has since left the club, with Alexis Sanchez arriving in January, but United would be expected to chase a winger once more at the end of the season. Willian is certainly one option, although Christian Pulisic is another target and a much more long-term investment.

United are also likely to add a central midfielder and a centre-back to the squad this summer.