Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Be Rested for Real Madrid Clash With Espanyol on Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo will be rested for Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Espanyol on Tuesday evening, Marca have reported.

Having been left out of the team that played Leganes last week, the Portuguese forward will again sit out another 90 minutes.

Ronaldo will not travel to Catalonia with the second-leg of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Manager Zinedine Zidane is expected to start Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in attack against Espanyol.

Ronaldo, as was the case last season, has often been saved for his side's biggest games. Los Blancos are out of the Spanish title race, 14 points behind Barcelona, but remain in contention for a third successive Champions League success.

Speaking to YouTube channel Desimpedidos last weekend, Ronaldo claimed that he could retire happy with what he has achieved in his career.

"I never dreamed I would win five Ballon d'Or awards. If I had to finish my career now I would do so super happy. I have won everything," he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo had the chance to score his 50th career hat-trick and 300th Liga goal... but he let Karim Benzema take the penalty to complete Real Madrid's 4-0 win against Alavés.



Classy 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/GyhtXpsfq7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 24, 2018

"If I win another one, two or three Ballons d'Or then I will be delighted but if not I already won five.

"I achieved everything I dreamed of in football. I really think I have achieved so many nice things that I don't have any more dreams.

"But if you ask me if I want to keep winning of course I do. Obviously I would love to win the World Cup. But if my career ended now I would be very proud. I never thought my career was going to be so nice."