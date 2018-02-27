Premier League duo Everton and Leicester City are reportedly set to battle it out to sign Benfica and Portugal midfielder Rafael Silva in the summer.

The diminutive 24-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs over the past couple of years including fellow Premier League side Manchester United, although according to Sport Witness it now looks like Everton and Leicester lead the chase for his signature.

Silva's representative, Antonio Araujo, has recently spoken to A Bola to confirm the news that there is interest in his client from England, believing it's only a matter of time before he leaves Benfica.

He said: "A well-known situation of the club and that it understands that it is not the moment to make the transfer of Rafa.

"Europe calls for Rafa... in the January market, the clubs that contacted us, from the Premier League, were and are still interested in taking him."

Silva, who scored his first league goal of the season in Benfica's 3-1 win against Pacos Ferreira, has seen his game time hampered this season as he has looked to push through a move away from the Estadio da Luz, playing only 16 times in all competitions this season.

Currently in his second season at Benfica following his €16m move from fellow Portuguese side Braga in the summer of 2016. Silva also has a UEFA Euro 2016 winners medal, playing one game in the competition.