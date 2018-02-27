Fernandinho Ruled Out of Arsenal Clash But Man City Confirm Hamstring Problem 'Isn't Serious'

Fernandinho has been ruled out of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Arsenal due to a hamstring strain.

The midfielder was withdrawn from the action in Sunday's Carabao Cup meeting between the duo just past the 50-minute mark as Pep Guardiola's men secured a routine 3-0 victory in the final at Wembley.

The club's official site provided an update for the club's fanbase after Fernandinho underwent scans on the problem on Monday, and revealed that the Brazil international would miss the contest against the Gunners on Thursday.

A statement read: "Scans have shown Fernandinho suffered a hamstring strain during the Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal.

"The Brazilian was withdrawn after 52 minutes of City's Wembley win, but thankfully the initial prognosis suggests the problem isn’t serious.

"No timescale has yet been set for his return but the Premier League game against the Gunners on Thursday will come too soon.

"He has played in every league game this season, scoring three goals, with Pep Guardiola describing as one of the best defensive-midfielders in world football. Everyone at the Club wishes him a speedy recovery."

Fernandinho is a vital component of Guardiola's side and has helped the Citizens to the summit of England's top flight with a seemingly insurmountable 13-point lead at the top.

The 32-year-old has been part of the senior set up at the Etihad stadium for the past four-and-a-half-seasons, and has featured in all but four matches for City's team in all competitions this term.

The 41-times capped Brazil international has already been confirmed as part of Tite's 23-man squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia, and he will hope to suffer no setbacks in his recovery to make sure he is ready to take part in the tournament in June and July.

The ex-Shakhtar Donetsk star has made 220 appearances during his stay with City, and has won one Premier League title and three League Cups in that spell.

