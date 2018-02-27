Manchester United Striker Romelu Lukaku Suggests North vs South 'All-Star' Premier League Game

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has suggested via Twitter that the Premier League should organise two teams based on the North/South divide to play in an NBA style All-Star game.

The National Basketball Association All-Star Game is a basketball exhibition match hosted every February in America by the NBA. The two captains are voted for by the public, and are subsequently left to pick who they feel have been the best performers.

The starting lineup for each squad is then selected by a combination of fan, player and media voting. The reserves are chosen by the coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players.

Here’s an idea for you guys... the nba has all-star game! Don’t you guys think we should organise one in the @premierleague.. The north vs the south! And the fans vote... what do you guys think? @premierleague @FA 😏😉 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 26, 2018

Major League Soccer (MLS) also hosts a mid-season game, where fans are left to choose which players they want to see play in the exhibition. In recent years, Premier League sides such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all come up against the 'All-Star team' in pre-season friendlies.

The first probable stumbling block facing the Premier League would be the contentious issue of where to draw the North/South divide. Thereafter, clubs seem more reluctant than ever to release their players.

Nevertheless, as many fans have have pointed out, the money raised could be shared between a number of charities. A date could be also be picked for sometime in the summer when clubs are on their pre-season breaks - that way the players/clubs would be facing minimal disruption.