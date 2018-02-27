Schalke's Hopes of Keeping Max Meyer Fading Fast as Midfielder Lets Deadline to Sign New Deal Pass

Schalke are becoming increasingly resigned to losing Max Meyer on a free this summer, after the player allowed a deadline to sign a new contract offer pass.

Sporting director Christian Heidel is still hopeful that the club can come to an arrangement, but it looks as though the 22-year-old will be moving on from the Bundesliga side later this year.

The club have been desperate to tie Meyer down to a new deal, first offering him a new contract back in May of last year. He was then proposed new terms in mid-January, but rejected the latest offer by letting the deadline pass.

Meyer would like to stay at the club but is not prepared to sign a new deal he feels is not a fair reflection of his worth, which could make for great news for Premier League side Tottenham, who have supposedly been tracking the star.

Mauricio Pochettino sees Meyer as a possible long term successor to Mousa Dembele, whom he has spoken extremely highly of recently, and to get the player on a free transfer seems like a no-brainer for a rapidly-developing holding midfield player.

Heidel said of the situation, as quoted by Kicker: "We are currently still ready to talk. But we must and will plan the new season."

Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco has to take a lot of credit for developing Meyer into a genuinely quality number six, and there could well be a tug of war over the player this summer since it looks as though he won't cost a penny.

