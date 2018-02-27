Schalke's Hopes of Keeping Max Meyer Fading Fast as Midfielder Lets Deadline to Sign New Deal Pass

By 90Min
February 27, 2018

Schalke are becoming increasingly resigned to losing Max Meyer on a free this summer, after the player allowed a deadline to sign a new contract offer pass.

Sporting director Christian Heidel is still hopeful that the club can come to an arrangement, but it looks as though the 22-year-old will be moving on from the Bundesliga side later this year.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

The club have been desperate to tie Meyer down to a new deal, first offering him a new contract back in May of last year. He was then proposed new terms in mid-January, but rejected the latest offer by letting the deadline pass.

Meyer would like to stay at the club but is not prepared to sign a new deal he feels is not a fair reflection of his worth, which could make for great news for Premier League side Tottenham, who have supposedly been tracking the star.

Mauricio Pochettino sees Meyer as a possible long term successor to Mousa Dembele, whom he has spoken extremely highly of recently, and to get the player on a free transfer seems like a no-brainer for a rapidly-developing holding midfield player.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Heidel said of the situation, as quoted by Kicker: "We are currently still ready to talk. But we must and will plan the new season."

Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco has to take a lot of credit for developing Meyer into a genuinely quality number six, and there could well be a tug of war over the player this summer since it looks as though he won't cost a penny.

Soccer

