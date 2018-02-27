Usain Bolt to Captain World XI in Soccer Aid Match at Old Trafford in June

Sporting legend Usain Bolt will be playing at Old Trafford in June.

The World Record holder for both the 100 and 200m sprints has announced via his Twitter account that he will captain the World XI team in this years Soccer Aid Tournament, that is taking place at Manchester United's stadium.

Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you're ready @robbiewilliams! ⚽️🌍 pic.twitter.com/t2sDB1iLP8 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 27, 2018

In the post he said:

"Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you're ready @robbiewilliams!"

Earlier in the week, Bolt created speculation, when he tweeted that he had 'signed for a football team'. The Jamaican sprinter has always been open about his desire to pull on some football boots and take to the field, and has revealed that he will have a trial with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in March.

I've signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT 👀 pic.twitter.com/iFTlWxfy7x — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 25, 2018





The 8-time Olympic gold medalist has made no secret of the fact that he is a devoted Manchester United fan, and the 31-year-old will now get to live his dream of walking out on the Old Trafford turf when he leads out his team on June 10th.





Bolt retired from sprinting after taking part in the World Championships in London in 2017. The sporting icon won a total of 19 global gold medals, and holds the World Record in both the 100m (9.58 seconds) and the 200m (19.19 seconds).

.@UsainBolt and @RobbieWilliams to go head-to-head at Old Trafford this summer... all in the name of charity, of course!



Don’t miss #SoccerAid on 10 June: https://t.co/tRIPE78SvO pic.twitter.com/orSpfpLF7E — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2018

Soccer Aid is a biannual event, that aims to bring celebrities and football legends together in order to raise money for the UNICEF charity. The match was the brain child of singer Robbie Williams, who will be captaining the England side to face Bolt's World XI, and entertainer Jonathan Wilkes. The event started in 2006 and has raised over £24 million for UNICEF.