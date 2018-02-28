Brighton & Hove Albion Defender Gaëtan Bong Signs New Deal Until 2019

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Gaëtan Bong has put pen to paper in a new deal on the south coast which will see the Cameroon international stay at the Amex Stadium until 2019.

The 29-year-old full-back has featured for the Seagulls on 15 occasions in the Premier League this season, often finding himself having to share the responsibility on the left side of Brighton's defence with Markus Suttner - a summer signing from German side Ingolstadt.

I am delighted to announce i sign a new contract extension with @OfficialBHAFC #gaetanbong @premierleague pic.twitter.com/BzBTaPYWSb — Gaëtan Bong (@GaetanBong) February 27, 2018

Speaking to the club's official website, Brighton manager Chris Hughton said that he was "delighted" at Bong's contract extension and praised the defender for brilliantly transitioning to life in the Premier League.

"I am delighted for Gaetan. He is a key member of the squad, and he has worked really hard to earn this new contract with the club," Hughton said.

"He has proved himself to be a consistent performer for us in the Premier League so far this season, and acquitted himself really well stepping up from the Championship."

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

(You may also like New Brighton Signing Locadia Believes the Best Is Yet to Come Following Debut FA Cup Goal)





On top of his 15 appearances in the league this season, Bong has made two appearances in the Carabao Cup and one in the FA Cup.