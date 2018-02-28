Ex-Man Utd Boss Launches Attack on Mourinho Over Treatment of Former Star Schweinsteiger

Louis Van Gaal has hit out at Jose Mourinho for his successor's treatment of veteran German midfielder Bastien Schweinsteiger during his time at the club.

The now Chicago Fire star was brought to Old Trafford by Van Gaal during his reign as manager, but fell out of favour once Mourinho took up the reins following Van Gaal's sacking.

Schweinsteiger was forced to train with the club's Under-23s squad before he finally battled his way back into the senior fold under the Portuguese boss, and Van Gaal told Sport Bild that Mourinho's handling of the Bayern Munich legend had been out of order.

He remarked: "Schweinsteiger was older, of course, but not too old. Still, his body was not able to keep up with the high demands of Premier League.

"Bayern sold him to us as fit player, but, in reality, physically he had reached the end.

"How Mourinho treated him after me, Schweini did not deserve this. But it also explains how things were with Schweinsteiger. It's a shame because he is a player like Luis Enrique, Mark van Bommel or Philipp Lahm, a character always present on the pitch."

Schweinsteiger only made three substitute appearances for United under Mourinho before he elected to trade English football for the riches of the MLS in March 2017.



Meanwhile, Van Gaal also spoke about failed moves for two other Bundesliga stars during his time with the Red Devils.

The Dutchman revealed that he had hopes of luring Bayern forward Thomas Muller and ex-Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels to the Premier League, but was not able to land either for a variety of reasons.



Van Gaal added: "I wanted to sign (Mats) Hummels for Manchester United. But because at that time he was coming out of a poorer season, we didn't do it in the end.

"I can confirm that I wanted (Thomas) Muller. But there was nothing we could do. FC Bayern made it clear that they would not sell him."