Former French Footballer Christophe Dugarry Mocks Patrice Evra's Peformance Against Liverpool

Former Barcelona and AC Milan star Christophe Dugarry has ridiculed Patrice Evra for his performance against Liverpool on Saturday.

Evra started the current campaign at French side Marseille and appeared nine times for the club this season before an altercation with a supporter of the club in November led to his contract at Marseille being terminated.





As a free agent, West Ham signed the 36-year-old earlier this month on a deal that lasts until the end of the season. The player made his debut for the club in the Premier League game against Liverpool last weekend.





The former Manchester United star endured a tough start to his West Ham career as Liverpool earned a comfortable 4-1 victory at Anfield.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Evra's performance against the Reds was mocked by former France international Christophe Dugarry, claiming he 'found him at his standard'. According to SFR Sport via Sport Witness, the 45-year-old said that: "He was good that game, no? He lost 19 balls, late for everything. I found him very good. Well, I found him at his standard.





"It's got nothing to do with him. I'm just looking at what he does on the pitch. Even if I don't like the player or the man himself, I'm just looking at what goes on on the pitch."





West Ham are currently 13th in the Premier League table, a point behind Brighton, who are one place above them. Their next game will be on Saturday, where the Hammers are preparing to face Swansea City away from home in the league.