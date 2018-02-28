Italian Outfit Lazio Recieve €200m Offer From Anonymous Club for In-Demand Midfielder

By 90Min
February 28, 2018

SS Lazio have received a transfer offer in the region of 200m for Sergej Milinković-Savić amid interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.


The Italian side have already confirmed that a €70m offer was rejected for the midfielder - who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Tuesday - last summer and the club's director insisted that Lazio will fight to keep Milinković-Savić at the Stadio Olimpico next season.

However, Sky Italia (via 101GreatGoals) have reported that the Biancocelesti have received an offer from an anonymous club that would see Milinković-Savić become the second most expensive player in history.


The offer is understood to be broken up into two parts, with roughly €180m being offered to Lazio upfront. A further €20m will also be offered in various performance-related bonuses.


Although the identity of the club who have submitted the offer still remains a secret, it has already been rumoured that Paris Saint-Germain could be behind the proposal.

Manchester United have also been rumoured to be behind the latest offer for Milinković-Savić, with José Mourinho reportedly wanting to sign two midfielders this summer after falling out with Paul Pogba.


Milinković-Savić, who was born in Lleida, Spain, has a contract in Rome that lasts until 2022. However, it is believed that the Serbia international will look to move elsewhere this summer after the World Cup.

