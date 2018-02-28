Juventus Striker Gonzalo Higuain Could Miss Tottenham Clash With Ankle Injury

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is a doubt for next week's Champions League last-16 second-leg against Tottenham after suffering an ankle injury, the Sun have reported.

The Argentine forward sprained his ankle in last week's win against Torino and was left out of Max Allegri's squad for the Italian Cup second-leg clash against Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Higuain was expected to be named as a substitute but will be absent because of "continuing pain".

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

It has led to speculation that the 30-year-old, who scored twice against Spurs in the first-leg, may not be fit in time for next week's trip to Wembley.

While Higuain will be absent for Wednesday night's cup game against Atalanta, Juventus have been boosted by the availability of Sami Khedira and Paulo Dybala.

"The Italian Cup for us is a big goal, first of all because in the modern era there has not been a team that has won the Cup four years in a row and this year we along with PSG and Barcelona have the chance," Allegri said.

"Dybala needs minutes, there's no doubt. Paulo will be in the match either from the start or as a sub and then Saturday's match will give him more minutes.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

"He's much better overall, has had good training sessions and we need him on the field."

He added: "We'll have to respond quickly to think about Lazio [on Saturday] but tomorrow our goal is, of course, to reach the final.

"It won't be easy because Atalanta is a tough team looking to bounce back from their unfortunate European exit and they have a great chance to get to a final that doesn't happen often for them."