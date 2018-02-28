Liverpool U23 Boss Talks Up Exciting Young Winger Following Stunning Goal Against Stoke City

Liverpool U23 manager Neil Critchley has praised Dutch youth international Bobby Adekanye following a superb strike in his side's 4-0 win over Stoke City U23, but has also asked for more consistency from the 19-year-old.

Adekanye joined Liverpool from Barcelona in 2015, and is thought to be among the brightest prospects in the youth academy. He has, however, suffered from injuries recently, but speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Critchley seemed positive about the future of the wonderkid.

Speaking about Adekanye's goal, Critchley said: "Bobby is capable of that. The key for Bobby is staying fit and being fit. He is always capable of those moments and we see it in training and you have seen it on the pitch this last week. We’ve just got to see it more often and it’s about being more consistent."

Bobby Adekanye makes it 4-0! Excellent goal from the 19-year-old winger. 👍 pic.twitter.com/C4miSOjAJP — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) February 25, 2018

Adekanye's goal comes on the back of a superb performance for the U19s against Manchester United, and Liverpool fans are no doubt getting excited about the prospect of seeing the player in the first team in the future.





Critchley added: He has improved a lot, his time at the club so far has been interrupted by injuries, but he has worked very hard on his game, especially out of possession as well, and I just hope that he stays fit now and we can all see what Bobby is really capable of. He is very exciting as a player and he’s a great lad as well.”





Reds fans will have another chance to see the young talent in action when Liverpool face Porto B in the Premier League International Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night.







