Newcastle Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey Faces Nervous Wait For Knee Scan Results

By 90Min
February 28, 2018

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey could face a spell on the sidelines as he awaits scan results on his knee injury.

Shelvey picked up the knock during Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The midfielder has been on a good run of form but could now be ruled out for a lengthy period of time, according to the Daily Mail.


The 26-year-old has hit a run of form of late, cementing his place in the Newcastle side and becoming a key player as they look to lift themselves away from the bottom three.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Newcastle travel to Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend, as they look to extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Shelvey has been playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks, with a groin problem requiring him to receive painkilling injections in order to get through games.

Even if passed fit for the trip to Liverpool at the weekend, Benitez could rest Shelvey for their clash against Southampton next week, as the result of the fixture will have a bigger impact on their Premier League relegation battle.

However, the scan could reveal more serious damage than expected, ruling him out for a longer period of time - although a timescale is hard to predict before his scan comes back.

Shelvey was heavily cricitised by Match of the Day pundit Frank Lampard on Friday night, for his uncharacteristic mistakes that led to the two late goals Newcastle conceded in their 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

It has now become apparent that Shelvey was struggling with the pain from his injuries and therefore could not get as heavily involved in the play as he would have wished.

