Newcastle United to Earn Over £100m From First Season Back in Premier League

Newcastle United are guaranteed to earn at least £100m from their first season back in the Premier League.

On Tuesday, the latest round of televised games were confirmed, with the announcement including the broadcast of the Magpies' 17th live game of the season. According to an in-depth report from the Chronicle, it means that Newcastle United are guaranteed to pick up nine figures this season.

Each live television game is worth a seven-figure sum for clubs involved, meaning Newcastle will pick up £20m in 'facility fees' before the end of the season.

Payments for the commercial deal, as well as domestic and overseas TV deals will bring the value up even higher. Merit payments for their final Premier League position, no matter where they finish, will bring the fee up to at least £100m.

Premier League merit payments range from £39m for the champions down to £2m for the club that finishes bottom of the table.

This news will come as a welcome boost to Newcastle United fans, as it will enhance the club's ability to spend in summer transfer market, regardless of whether a takeover goes through or not. Ashley has stated publicly that the club can spend what it makes while they're participating in the Premier League.

Last season, when Newcastle won the Championship, they earned just £7.1m for their feat. That figure is less than 10% of the money they will make from this season in the Premier League.

@BBCSport Newcastle had a net spend of £700,000 a season under Mike Ashley in the first 7 years of his ownership, and only started splashing the cash in 2015/16. pic.twitter.com/SN0p1fAnB9 — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) January 21, 2018

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, retaining Premier League status will have great financial benefits for Newcastle.

“You could see that the increased revenues from the TV deal were helping clubs who have become established in the Premier League. Look at Bournemouth as an example – their spending power was much bigger than Newcastle’s this summer and that was largely down to the divisions they were in the year before,” he says.