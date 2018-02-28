North vs South: Picking the Strongest Possible Teams to Compete in a Premier League All Star Match

Wouldn't it be just brilliant?

Romelu Lukaku's suggestion of a 'Premier League All Star Match' made waves on social media earlier this week, and it's got us all talking. Just who would make the cut if English football was to stage a fixture between two combined XIs, based on players who turn out for clubs in the North and those that play in the South?

Here’s an idea for you guys... the nba has all-star game! Don’t you guys think we should organise one in the @premierleague.. The north vs the south! And the fans vote... what do you guys think? @premierleague @FA 😏😉 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 26, 2018

Who would miss out? Would Kevin de Bruyne still be the best player on the pitch? Would Harry Kane single-handedly decide the game if he led the line for south? Would Lukaku himself even make it - despite the fact it was all his idea?

Well, probably not. But here's who makes the cut from our perspective...

North: David De Gea

The Spanish-stopper has kept 15 clean sheets and has been a key factor in many of his team's victories this season. Manchester City's Ederson is his closest rival for a place in the north's team, but 'Dave the Save' is probably the best in the world at the moment.

South: Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois has been in great form for the Blues this season, and with 14 clean sheets so far, he get's the nod ahead of Tottenham's Hugo Lloris for the southern XI.

North (Back Four): Kyle Walker, Vincent Kompany, Virgil van Dijk, Benjamin Mendy



The Northern defence is dominated by Manchester City stars. Kyle Walker is undoubtedly deserving of his place at right back in this XI, as his form this season has justified Pep Guardiola's decision to spend £50m to bring him to the Etihad in the summer.





Fellow new signing Benjamin Mendy may have suffered a serious injury at the start of the season, but his performances for Monaco last season mean he can still be considered one of the most exciting left-backs in world football.





City captain Kompany has also been dogged by injuries, but returns time and time again without losing a step. The centre back underlined his importance to Pep's side with an imperious performance in the Carabao Cup Final.





Virgil Van Dijk became the world's most expensive defender after his £75m move from Southampton to Liverpool and, if he can continue to impress at Anfield, the record transfer fee will soon be forgotten.





South (Back Four): Cesar Azpilicueta, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Marcos Alonso

The South's defence is an all-London affair. The impressive Tottenham CB pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen form the heart of the defence. Alderweireld - who has been linked with a summer move - may have been out injured since before the New Year, but when the pair play together, they are one of the most formidable defensive partnerships in Europe.





They are flanked by Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. Azpilicueta, while not currently a full-back, can play on either side of the defence. Marcos Alonso also carries a threat going forward, with an astonishing six goals and an assist already this season.

North (Midfield Three): Paul Pogba, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho

An impressive midfield three for the North sees Manchester United's Paul Pogba line up alongside local rivals in Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho. De Bruyne and Pogba have been two of the most-creative players in the PL this season, with 23 assists between them.





Fernandinho's tireless work-rate has seen him become one of the first names on Guardiola's team sheet.







South (Midfield Three): Mesut Ozil, Moussa Dembele, N'Golo Kante

For the South, another cross-London group make up the midfield. Mesut Ozil may be criticised on occasion, but his technique and impressive record of either scoring or assisting a goal every 1.8 games cannot be argued with.





Mousa Dembele is the epitome of consistency, and has become he's become an integral part Tottenham's starting XI in the last few seasons.





N'Golo Kante was outstanding for Chelsea last season as they won the Premier League title, earning him the PFA Player of the Year award in doing so. He was also integral to Leicester City's incredible winning title season a year earlier.

Forwards (Front Three): Alexis Sanchez, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero

Alexis Sanchez swapped North London for North England when he joined Manchester United in January and the Chilean earns his place in the North's squad after a series of wonderful seasons at Arsenal.





Mohamed Salah meanwhile, has been a revelation since his summer switch to Anfield. With 23 goals in the Premier League this season, his place in the Northern team can't be questioned.





Ironically, the striker chosen in Romelu Lukaku's scenario is not the big Belgian himself, but rather the incomparable Sergio Aguero. With 143 PL goals in 203 games, Aguero has firmly established himself as one of the greatest strikers in the world since his 2011 move to the Etihad.





South (Front Three): Riyad Mahrez, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane

The South also boast an impressive attaching trio in Mahrez, Hazard and Kane. Riyad Mahrez was another key player in Leicester City's PL-winning season; a season in which he lifted the PFA Player of the Year award.





Eden Hazard has become a superstar in his time at Chelsea, and is back to his unstoppable best for Chelsea this season, recreating the form that saw him win Player of the Year in 2015.





Up top is Tottenham's talisman Harry Kane. Since breaking into the Spurs team he has won the Premier League's Golden Boot award twice and is on course for a third as he leads the way with 24 goals this term. No-one else from the Southern teams comes close over the past three years.



