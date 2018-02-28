Wesley Sneijder Takes Huge Dig at Liverpool After Opening Up on Career Choices

Former Real Madrid midfielder Wesley Sneijder has revealed that he snubbed the chance to join Liverpool in 2013 because he wanted to join a club that would "win more" silverware.

Following a successful four-year spell at the San Siro with Inter Milan, Sneijder completed a shock move to Galatasaray for less than £7m.





The Dutchman, who was still regarded as one of Europe's best playmakers at the time, would go on to win two Süper Lig titles in Istanbul, as well as three Turkish cups.

ADEM ALTAN/GettyImages

Having since gone on to play for OGC Nice in France, Sneijder now plays for Qatari side Al Gharafa Sports Club and the 33-year-old revealed that Liverpool tried to sign him almost five years ago.

"Many clubs wanted to know when I was leaving Inter, and Liverpool was one of those clubs, so people were surprised I chose Galatasaray," Sneijder said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.





"Why Galatasaray and not Liverpool? I am a winner, I play for prizes, so I went to Galatasaray because I thought that I would win more at Galatasaray and be champion than at Liverpool, and I think afterwards that I made the right choice."

WESLEY SNEIJDER simply a man wiv no ambition or wanting to challenge himself at the highest lvl so went to the Turkish lge. — GRANDAD TWICE ☺ (@Big_Col7) February 28, 2018

(You may also like On Loan Liverpool Star Suffers Further Setback & Faces Additional 4 Weeks Out)





Despite Sneijder's success throughout his club career, the midfielder has been unable to replicate the same triumph with the Dutch national team.





Sneijder made over 130 appearances for the Oranje after making his debut as an 18-year-old and would go on to reach a World Cup final - eventually losing to Spain during the competition in South Africa.