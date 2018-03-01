Best Buds: Jadon Sancho Names the Two Players Who've Helped Him Settle in Since Dortmund Move

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jadon Sancho has revealed that believes he still has more to give following an impressive start to life in Germany.

Sancho, 17, joined Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer, and has appeared six times in the Bundesliga this season. The exciting attacker registered his first professional assist when he set up Shinji Kagawa to net the equaliser in January's 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin.

2000-born players with an assist in Europe's top five leagues this season:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden

🇪🇸 Ferran Torres



All standout performers in last year's U17 tournaments. pic.twitter.com/QusBzqgoIA — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) February 28, 2018

Sancho, who has recently returned to training after picking up an ankle injury in a 3-2 win over Koln at the start of February, has now opened up on his first few months in Germany in an interview with Dortmund's YouTube channel - via the Bundesliga's website. He's also previously spoken to the BBC about his experience so far.

Sancho said: "I haven't hit my peak. When I've hit my peak, then that's when I've arrived, but I definitely feel comfortable right now."

Good to be back from injury 😆 pic.twitter.com/UOqIodfGMQ — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) February 21, 2018

Sancho's break in the first team came after he impressed on a training camp in Spain, and speaking about that experience the midfielder said: "I got used to the players more.

"I wanted to show what I could do in Marbella and obviously then come back and play."

When asked about his aims for the rest of the season, Sancho revealed: "I want to score. That's one of my main things: to score, and obviously to keep winning. Let's keep on doing well for the team. That's what I want to happen, and also to try to be a regular for the team."

Sancho went on to reveal that Mario Götze and Nuri Sahin have been instrumental in helping him settle in since his move, adding: "I've settled in really well. I've got my place in Phoenix-See [an area of the city where most of the players live]. Mario Götze helped me. Nuri Sahin helped me. I'm just grateful that they've helped me.





"I haven't really gone out to restaurants yet, but I think I'm going to start doing that more often. Mario wants to link up and go out, so we'll see what happens."

Dortmund currently sit second in the Bundesliga, fourteen points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich with ten games remaining in the campaign.