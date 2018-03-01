Diego Simeone Heaps Praise on Antoine Griezmann Following Four-Goal Haul Against Leganes

Diego Simeone has heaped praise on Antoine Griezmann and his side after the Frenchman's four goals led Atletico Madrid to a 4-0 win over Leganes.

After scoring a hat-trick in Atletico's previous game against Sevilla, Griezmann scored his seventh goal in a matter of days when his four goals ensured Madrid temporarily closed the gap on league leaders Barcelona to four points.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Speaking after the game to Marca, Simeone was quick to praise his team's performance as well as Griezmann's, saying: "He's very talented and he makes a difference, but there was a great team effort which allowed him to shine, a great pass from Costa and another great pass from Koke.

"The feeling is very good, the team is progressing. Apart from the beginning when Leganes had two or three good chances, the team progressed and we knew we could get the victory."

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Simeone also highlighted how pleased he is with the partnership Griezmann and Diego Costa have formed since the Spaniard rejoined Atletico. He added: "The season up to December was good, Costa not only improves Griezmann but also the team because of everything he transmits and that is what is happening."

Atletico have now scored nine goals in two games, and will take plenty of confidence heading into their biggest game of the season when they face Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Sunday. Speaking about the clash ahead, Simeone added: "We must focus on continuing to improve as a team.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"Today we were stronger than we were in Sevilla, we must keep improving. Now we'll prepare for Barcelona in the best way against a rival who has won everything and haven't lost yet."

Should Barcelona lose their game in hand and lose to Atletico at the Nou Camp, that would take Simeone's men just one point behind the league leaders. Atletico will take plenty of confidence and plenty of attacking threat into their clash on Sunday which could spark the La Liga title race back into life.