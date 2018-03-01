Eden Hazard Offers Contract Ultimatum to Chelsea as Real Madrid Speculation Intensifies

Eden Hazard has reportedly told Chelsea that he will only sign a new contract if there is a release clause included.

Hazard is one of Chelsea's most influential players, and the Blues have been trying to tie him down to a new deal for the last few months, reportedly offering the Belgian a club record salary in order to encourage him to put pen on paper.

But, according to Mundo Deportivo, Hazard is only willing to commit his future to the club if the contract includes a release clause.

The 27-year-old's current contract runs until 2020, and he has already rejected at least one attempt by the club to extend that deal.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Real Madrid are said to be very interested in bringing Hazard to the Bernabéu Stadium, and it is reported that the player is also keen on a move to Spain, and is willing to turn down other contract offers from the London club, unless there is a pre-agreed release clause.





While Real boss Zinedine Zidane is very keen on taking Hazard to Los Blancos, speculation over his future is not said to affect the club's interest in the player. If Zidane was to leave Real in the summer, then the club would still pursue Hazard as President Florentino Perez is determined to bring in a player that can fit the ‘Galactico’ mould.

The report claims that talks between Hazard and Chelsea will start after their Champions League 2nd leg round of 16 tie against Barcelona

Camp Nou

on March 14th.