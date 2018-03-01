Former Ireland International Says Man Utd Star Paul Pogba Is 'No Good' & Should Sign for Arsenal

After Manchester United hit a rough patch of form, record signing Paul Pogba has taken a lot of stick for some lacklustre performances.

The £89m midfielder found himself dropped from the starting XI by manager Jose Mourinho and replaced by 21-year-old academy graduate Scott McTominay.

But even after being handed a starting place in United's victory over Chelsea, some people are still not impressed with the Frenchman. Namely, former Republic of Ireland midfield Eamon Dunphy, who thinks Pogba is not good enough to play for the Red Devils.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking to RTE’s 2fm Game On, the former Red Devils apprentice did not hold back his opinion of the 24-year-old. "Lukaku did his stuff again and he did it in a big way as he scored a goal and made a goal, but Pogba was pretty awful," said Dunphy (via the Sport Review).

There has been growing debate surrounding Pogba's best position should be in a deeper midfield role or more attacking. There were even reports that he had fallen out with Mourinho over how he was being played. But there's no denying that despite a bad spell of form, Pogba is great player. Yet Dunphy did not stop there.

He added, "He [Pogba] was faffing around in midfield throwing his leg over…the ball I mean! He’s just no good. He should sign for Arsenal just to complete the comedy."

(You may also be interested in Man Utd Draw Up 6-Man Shortlist to Land the 2 New Midfielders Mourinho Wants This Summer)

Pogba's return to United came with a lot of fanfare, and there are surely a lot of fans who would have expected more from him. With three goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season, Pogba has proven at times that he can change games with his performances.

United's win over Chelsea lifted them back into second in the Premier League table. They face Crystal Palace and Liverpool in their next two games, and with 10 league games to go, Pogba will be hoping for a strong end to the season.