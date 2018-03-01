Liverpool Fans Call for Daniel Sturridge to End His Career After Latest Injury Setback

By 90Min
March 01, 2018

Daniel Sturridge has been at the mercy of his breaking body seemingly every time he steps out onto the field, robbing the striker of his career, and the Liverpool striker and West Brom loanee is set for another stint on the lines after yet another injury setback.

The England international picked up a hamstring injury in the opening three minutes of Albion's clash with Chelsea in February which has led to him staring down the barrel of another month on the treatment table. 

It is this latest news which has Liverpool fans on Twitter calling for him to call time on his career as his body seemingly can longer sustain playing in the top flight.

FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-LIVERPOOL

The 28-year-old had hoped to play a crucial role in West Brom's hopes of Premier League survival after seeking a January move from Anfield in a bid for regular football to push himself into the thoughts of Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup in Russia. 

Despite his talent being clear to see, the plethora of injuries have caused Sturridge to be a shadow of the player who shone during the Reds' 2013/14 season after scoring 21 goals in a thrilling partnership with Luis Suarez. 

Having been reported to rake in at least £120,000-a-week, Liverpool fans believe he is a liability that no club can afford.

Here is how Liverpool supporters reacted to Sturridge's latest injury setback on Twitter...

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now