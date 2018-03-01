Liverpool Fans Call for Daniel Sturridge to End His Career After Latest Injury Setback

Daniel Sturridge has been at the mercy of his breaking body seemingly every time he steps out onto the field, robbing the striker of his career, and the Liverpool striker and West Brom loanee is set for another stint on the lines after yet another injury setback.

The England international picked up a hamstring injury in the opening three minutes of Albion's clash with Chelsea in February which has led to him staring down the barrel of another month on the treatment table.

It is this latest news which has Liverpool fans on Twitter calling for him to call time on his career as his body seemingly can longer sustain playing in the top flight.

The 28-year-old had hoped to play a crucial role in West Brom's hopes of Premier League survival after seeking a January move from Anfield in a bid for regular football to push himself into the thoughts of Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Despite his talent being clear to see, the plethora of injuries have caused Sturridge to be a shadow of the player who shone during the Reds' 2013/14 season after scoring 21 goals in a thrilling partnership with Luis Suarez.

He gets paid £100k a week because 4 years ago he scored 20 goals and hasn't worked a minute since. Don't feel too sorry for him. — Matt Smith (@smithy_red) February 28, 2018

Having been reported to rake in at least £120,000-a-week, Liverpool fans believe he is a liability that no club can afford.

