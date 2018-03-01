Mauricio Pochettino Raises Doubts Over Premier League's Proposed Winter Break

Tottenham manager Mauiricio Pochettino has admitted he has doubts about the proposed winter break set to come into effect during the 2019/20 season, suggesting the Premier League is special because it is different to other European leagues where such breaks are common.





"I think that the Premier League is the Premier League. It is different to other leagues. To keep the same dynamic is so important," Pochettino is quoted as saying by The Independent.

Pochettino's doubts appear to stem from the idea that a possible winter break could see Premier League football suspended over the crowded Christmas period, traditionally one of the favourites time of the season for many fans up and down the country.

But unlike in Spain, Italy, France and Germany, the proposed break in England is set to happen in February, even likely to be staggered so that at least some football is still taking place.

"I don't know how it is going to work," the Argentine said. "In England you cannot stop playing on Boxing Day or in the New Year or in the Christmas period. I think this is the most beautiful period in England to play football.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"But in Spain, if you want to play in this period, the fans are not happy. It is cultural. Maybe in February it is going to happen. So okay, we will see if it is going to work but I'm not sure."

In the most wintry of conditions, Pochettino watched his Spurs team overcome Rochdale in an FA Cup fifth round replay at Wembley on Wednesday night. They will now face Swansea at the Liberty Stadium later this month for a place in the semi-finals.