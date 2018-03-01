Stan Collymore Urges Liverpool to Lure Juventus Star to Anfield With an Offer He Cannot Refuse

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has made an ambitious call that the Reds should attempt to stop Gigi Buffon's retirement plans in their tracks and make him an offer he cannot refuse to lure him to Anfield.

The 40-year-old Italian legend is set to call time on his career at the end of the season after a decorated career spanning over 23-years, and with Liverpool's problems between the sticks dragging on far too long Collymore is of the belief that he has found the perfect solution.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Whilst the Juventus stopper continues to show his class - albeit with a few blips in recent weeks - the Reds are continuing to debate over the futures of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius as Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Roma's Alisson have been touted as summer targets.

This has lead Collymore to believe Jurgen Klopp should be attempting to lure Buffon to England for the final chapter of his career.

“It’s a position that Jurgen Klopp needs to address and I think that Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet aren’t quite up to Liverpool standard, so I would expect them to be shopping in the summertime for an experienced, top quality goalkeeper," Collymore told BetStars.

Stan Collymore is saying Liverpool should sign Buffon. I can see why he’s doing shows from his living room now — Cam (@BFooli) March 1, 2018

"Gigi Buffon is talking about retiring at the end of the season. Why not go and make him a megabucks offer?

"An incredible presence, an incredible footballing icon, to walk into another great football club from Juventus and say right I’m going to have two years here, I’m going to help bring through the next goalkeeping prodigy at Liverpool, and I’m going to help them win the title, what a fitting end to a great career that would be.”





Whether Buffon would halt his retirement plans to join Liverpool is questionable as he would be more likely to remain in Turin, and whilst there is no doubt the Italian would impart a wealth of experience on Klopp's young Liverpool side, the German is often drawn to players he can develop over time.