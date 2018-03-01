Tottenham Fans Crack Up Over How Son Heung-min Celebrated Llorente's Second Goal Against Rochdale

The introduction of VAR into English football has unearthed a wide array of responses but its latest use in domestic competitions have been anything but smooth sailing, just ask Tottenham following their FA Cup victory over Rochdale.

However, it was Spurs attacker Son Heung-min who attracted all the attention on Twitter as his goal celebration included a cheeky dig at the video technology - much to the delight of Tottenham fans - after it meddled in the early proceedings at Wembley.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Whilst Mauricio Pochettino's side ultimately cruised to a 6-1 victory, the first half was marred by the interference of the technology as Erik Lamela's goal was ruled out - due to a foul from Fernando Llorente - before Son was subsequently booked for his run-up before a penalty kick after following a review.

The South Korean scored two goals of his own in the snow laden Wembley but it was his actions following Llorente's second goal of the evening in the second term which had everyone talking.

The 25-year-old appeared to mock VAR by replicating the signal referees give when asking for a review and boy did he look happy about it.

Here is how Tottenham fans celebrated what is seemingly Son's highlight of the night - despite having scored two goals of his own...