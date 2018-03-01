Under-Rated? Man Utd Striker Lukaku Demands FIFA 18 Card Upgrade After Performance Against Chelsea

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has demanded that the popular computer game franchise FIFA 18 upgrade his player card, after claiming the acceleration rating is too low.

Taking to Twitter to air his grievances, the Belgian international reacted to his initial card upgrade to an overall rating over 88, and contended that his burst through the Chelsea defence at the end of their 2-1 victory over the Blues warranted a more generous rating of his powers of acceleration.

I want an upgrade on my acceleration on fifa... the pace is good but acceleration 70 something 🤦🏿‍♂️..I think you guys saw my sprint at the end of the last game right.. are you guys going to something about it @EASPORTSFIFA ? 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/r4eWGDkYhj — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 28, 2018

Lukaku hit back at his critics with his performance against his former club last Sunday - providing a goal and an assist in the key victory over Antonio Conte's side. After a series of underwhelming performances against the league's stronger teams this season, many pundits claims that Lukaku was unable to make the step up on important match days.

United and Chelsea are both vying for a top four finish, which will secure them qualification to next season's Champions League competition. With Man City set to win the Premier League by a landslide, the teams below them are likely to battle it out until the tail-end of the season in pursuit of qualifying for the lucrative European cup competition.

Meanwhile, former United star Robin Van Persie brought up a huge career milestone last night, as his goal for Feyenoord in their Dutch Cup win over Willem II marked the 300th of his career for club and country. After an illustrious spell with Arsenal, the Dutchman joined the Red Devils in 2012 - scoring 58 goals in three seasons and winning one Premier League title.