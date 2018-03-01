Watford Midfielder Etienne Capoue Signs New Contract to Stay at Vicarage Road Until 2022

Premier League side Watford have announced that midfielder Etienne Capoue has signed a new deal with the club, that will see him stay with the Hornets until 2022.

The Hertfordshire side revealed the deal on their official Twitter page, proudly announcing that the France international had committed his future to the Hornets. Capoue has become a key member of the side since joining from Spurs in 2015, scoring 10 goals in his 92 appearances for the club.

The defensive midfielder has built a reputation for being somewhat of a powerhouse - wrestling the ball off opponents to help his side keep possession.

The 29-year-old began his career at Ligue 1 side Toulouse before joining Spurs in 2013. After struggling for game time at White Hart Lane, the robust midfielder moved to Watford just two seasons later.

After their flying start to the current Premier League season - which included a big win over Arsenal - Watford have started to slide steadily down the league table. Despite a recent shock win over Chelsea, the Hornets now sit 10th - just six points clear of the dreaded relegation zone.

In other news, Watford loanee Gerard Deulofeu has revealed that he will be absent for "some time" after injuring his ankle against Everton last weekend.





The Barcelona man made a bright start to his spell with the Hornets, but is now likely to miss much of the rest of the campaign as he looks to recover from the injury.