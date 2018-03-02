Benjamin Mendy Apologises on Social Media for Manchester City Being 'So Good' in Arsenal Victory

By 90Min
March 02, 2018

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy apologised on Twitter for his side being 'so good' as they delivered a masterclass to beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

The full-back, who has been out injured since suffering cruciate ligament damage to his right knee in September, watched the match from home and shared his delight on social media.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

City beat the Gunners 3-0 for the second time in five days with all of their goals coming in the first half.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring, with a curling effort into the far corner on 15 minutes, before David Silva and Leroy Sane also found the back of the net to seal the victory before half-time.

Mendy lauded Manchester City's beautiful style of football, tweeting: 'If you don't like this you don't like football' and three love heart emojis.

The cheeky Frenchman soon followed up with another tweet. This time, a GIF of a man wearing red (perhaps a subtle suggestion that he is teasing the Arsenal fans) smashing up his television set.

Mendy then issued an apology immediately afterwards, writing, "I'm sorry but we are so good", with a shocked emoji.

He certainly echoed the thoughts of Manchester City fans, as well as the neutrals, who watched the football masterclass as City picked apart Arsenal and heaped pressure on Arsene Wenger.

With Mendy set to return from injury in April, the 23-year-old could find it difficult to regain his place in the Manchester City XI who are in such fine form at the moment.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now